Deadliest Catch Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

The Deadliest Catch family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Nick McGlashan, a star on the Discovery series, has died at age 33, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 7th generation fisherman passed away Sunday, Dec. 27 in Nashville. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"My brother nick passed away," his sister Lydia shared on Twitter Sunday. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

In a statement to E! News, Discovery paid tribute to their fallen star. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," their message read. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."