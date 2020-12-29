2020 in Review: Here Are the Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough Of

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same.
Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wanted to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? We invited you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most (in celebrity-land, that is), and boy did you deliver.
You weighed in on the TV moments that left you slack-jawed from the spot you'd burrowed into on your couch, the Hollywood breakups that crushed you and the requited celeb crushes that reignited your belief in love.
You shared the famous offspring that left you squealing with joy and the scandal that had you firing up group texts and diving deep into the depths of social media. Basically, guys, you had feeeeeeeelings. Which, same. We do work at E!, after all.
And so as we send out 2020 in style (and by that we mean slamming the door, locking the deadbolt and throwing up a do not disturb), we wanted to gift you with the ultimate roundup of 2020's buzziest pop culture moments—decided by you.
So check out which couples we're still going to stan in 2021, the music that we'll rock out to at our continued quarantine parties and the celeb transformations that have us raising a (champagne)
glass flute.
The Shocking Twist You Still Haven't Fully Recovered From:
Alex leaving Jo for Izzie, Grey's Anatomy
Ms. Grose was a ghost all along, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Jonathan Fraser was the killer after all, The Undoing
Tayshia replacing Clare mid-season, The Bachelorette
Meredith seeing Derek during a COVID dream, Grey's Anatomy
The Most Satisfying Series Finale:
The Good Place
Schitt's Creek
Supernatural
Modern Family
Arrow
The Binge That Kept You On Your Couch During Quarantine:
Tiger King
Emily in Paris
The Last Dance
Selling Sunset
Outer Banks
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Canceled Show You'll Miss The Most:
One Day at a Time
High Fidelity
Stumptown
GLOW
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Most Jaw-Dropping Death:
Bellamy, The 100
Dolores, Westworld
Ms. Grose, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Castiel, Supernatural
Atticus, Lovecraft Country
The Royals News That Had You Wishing For 10 More Seasons Of The Crown:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit stage left
Peter Phillips' announces secret split with wife Autumn
Prince Charles battles COVID
Princess Beatrice pulls off a surprise wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get political
The Bachelor Nation Moment That Truly Deserves The Title Of Most Dramatic Of All Time:
The Clare and Tayshia switch-up
Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum's surprising split
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen call it off
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's suddenly messy breakup
Peter Weber's romance taking off with Kelly Flanagan
The Influencer Drama You Still Talk About With Your Friends:
YouTuber Myka Stauffer reveals her son is living with another fam
Arielle Charnas' questionable COVID behavior
Lauren Conrad and James Charles' brief tiff and beautiful make up
Jake Paul gets a visit from the FBI
Shane Dawson gets canceled
TikTok stars party their way through the pandemic
The Story That Made You Wish There Was A Literal Water Cooler In Your Life:
Demi Lovato's blink-and-you-missed-it engagement to Max Ehrlich
Cardi B & Offset's sorta kinda divorce
When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went in for that. hug.
Whitney Way Thore's ex-fiancé Chase Severino welcomes a baby
Lily James and Dominic West's Roman holiday
The Big Breakup You're Still Mourning:
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
The 2021 Wedding You'd Most Like To Crash:
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
The New Romance You Shamelessly Stan:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Tiffany Haddish and Common
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
The Celeb Engagement Ring That Had You Updating Your Pinterest:
Brittany Matthews' super ring from Patrick Mahomes
Lily Collin's unique diamond from Charlie McDowell
Gwen Stefani's stunner from Blake Shelton
Jenna Ushkowitz's classic piece from David Stanley
Nicola Peltz's square beauty from Brooklyn Beckham
Jenna Dewan's oval-cut from Steve Kazee
The Viral Feel-Good Moment That Almost Made You Forget About 2020:
Owen turns 101
Husband thanks healthcare workers for saving wife
Three-year-old Lula battles—and recovers from—cancer
Eleven-year-old Anthony Manu earns ABT scholarship
Teacher shows up outside student's door to explain math
Viral toddler BFFs reunite for anti-racism campaign
Six-year-old Bridger saves little sister from dog attack
The Breakout Social Media Star Of 2020:
London tube singer Charlotte Awbery
Charli D'Amelio
Nathan Apodaca (aka @doggface208)
Addison Rae
Loren Gray
The Livestream That Became Appointment Viewing:
Verzuz battles
John Krasinski's Some Good News
Sofi Tukker's daily dance break
Ziwe Fumudoh's weekly Instagram Live interviews
Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded
The Meme That Kept You Laughing All Year Long:
"WAP" reactions
"Lose yo' job"
"Dreams" & Ocean Spray
"How it started, how it's going"
The 2020 challenge
The Celeb Offspring You'd Most Like To Babysit For:
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughter Willa
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's son Jeremiah
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son Hayes
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin's son Isaac
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson's daughter Janie
The Pregnancy Style That Had You Coveting Maternity Wear:
Emma Roberts' perfect prints
Ashley Tisdale's feminine frocks
Ciara's sexy styles
Jodie Turner-Smith's full-on lewks
Katy Perry's fun ensembles
The Baby Name You'd Love To Steal For Yourself:
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's daughter Lyra Antarctica
Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis' son Ace Flores
Ciara and Russell Wilson's son Win Harrison
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich's son Ever Leo
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Artemovich
Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco's daughter Charlie Elena
The 2021 Arrival You're Already Knitting A Blanket For:
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's son
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's son
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's tiny heir
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's little one
The Baby Reveal That Made Your Jaw Drop:
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome daughter Raddix
Katy Perry's mid-music video announcement
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella share they're both expecting
Lance Bass confirms Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a baby
Anderson Cooper announces arrival of son Wyatt
Kelly Rowland's pregnancy reveal on Women's Health
The New Celeb Hair That Made You Do A Double Take:
Joe Jonas' hot pink hair
Miley Cyrus' pixie mullet
Tiffany Haddish's shaved head
JoJo Siwa's blink-and-you-missed-it brunette dye job
Demi Lovato's edgy undercut
The Celeb Who Gave You Fitsporation Throughout Quarantine:
Adele
Rebel Wilson
Peter Facinelli
Kumail Nanjiani
Tia Mowry
The Star Whose Activism Left You Inspired:
Porsha Williams
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Sampson
Meghan Markle
Michael B. Jordan
Keke Palmer
The Star Whose New Tattoo You're Still Not Over:
Justin Bieber's latest neck tattoo
Chris Evans' tatted torso
Post Malone's skeleton on his skull
Amber Rose's forehead ink
Presley Gerber's "misunderstood" cheek
The Best All-Star Collaboration:
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
"Savage (Remix)," Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez
The Virtual Performance That Made You Feel Like You Were There:
Dua Lipa's Studio 2054
BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E concert
Lady Gaga at the VMAs
Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go livestream
Chloe x Halle at the BET Awards
The TikTok Song You Couldn't Get Out Of Your Head:
"Tap In," Saweetie
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Toosie Slide," Drake
"Supalonely," BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
"Say So," Doja Cat
The No-Skips Album Of The Year:
folklore, Taylor Swift
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
positions, Ariana Grande
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
After Hours, The Weeknd
The Music Video That Turned Your Living Room Into The Club:
"Dynamite," BTS
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
"Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny
"How You Like That," BLACKPINK
"Physical," Dua Lipa