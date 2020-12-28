Amy Schumer Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Amy Schumer is poking fun at the controversy surrounding Hilaria Baldwin.
On Dec. 27, the comedian—who recently made headlines with her Hilaria-inspired holiday card—took to Instagram to seemingly react to claims on social media stating that the yoga instructor is faking her Spanish accent. In a since-deleted post, Amy could be seen posing in a large hat and sunglasses alongside the caption, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too." She also added a cucumber emoji.
Earlier in the day, Alec Baldwin took to social media to defend his wife amid claims about her accent. In a lengthy video, the 30 Rock alum told slammed the speculation, saying, "There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."
Hilaria herself also addressed the backlash—sparked by a viral Twitter thread which also alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts—with a video message. "If I've been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I'm speaking more English...then I mix that," she said in part. "It's one of those things that's always been a little bit, I've been a little insecure about."
"I try to speak more clearly in each language," she added. "I think that that's something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it's not something that I'm like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear."
The mom of five went on to ask her haters to simply leave her alone. "There's nothing wrong with me and I'm not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries," she said. "And I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I'm not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name."
It was just days ago, on Dec. 22, that Hilaria addressed haters over her recent photo debacle with Amy Schumer. As fans of the Trainwreck star may recall, Amy jokingly reposted a photo of Hilaria—showing the author in a bra and underwear cradling her newborn, Eduardo—and used it as her holiday card. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Amy captioned the repost. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."
In response, Hilaria admitted that she didn't really understand the joke but noted that she wasn't upset with Amy. She also posted a video addressing body shamers and championing body inclusivity. After Amy apologized to her, Hilaria replied, "Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh [heart emoji]. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."