See Hailey Bieber's Reaction to Justin Bieber's NSFW Comment About Her Jaw

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's latest social media exchange will make you blush.

While the celeb couple has become known for professing their love for one another on Instagram over the years, the "Holy" singer hilariously took things to the next level on Sunday, Dec. 27. After the Grammy winner posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance, Hailey gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

Reading this, Justin cheekily replied to the model, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." While Beliebers couldn't get enough of the duo's very public conversation, Hailey quickly shut it down, telling her husband of two years, "omg please go to sleep."

This NSFW exchange comes just days after Justin shared a heartwarming message to Hailey amid their holiday celebration. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," he wrote alongside photos of the couple at the beach. "Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol."

Hailey also posted pictures with Justin on the holiday, writing, "my very own christmas love."