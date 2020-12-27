Iggy Azalea Is Giving Playboi Carti a "Chance to Do Right" by Their Baby Son

Watch : Iggy Azalea Slams Playboi Carti For Missing Their Son's First X-Mas

Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the holidays with him and for allegedly cheating on her.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, the 30-year-old "Fancy" rapper also gave more details about their breakup, which she first announced last year, and accused her ex of manipulating her. Playboi, 24, has not responded to any of her public accusations about him.

"I've spoken to my bd and as f--ked up as this shit's been...it was for the best because now s--ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son," Iggy tweeted. "That's all I wanted."

After a fan urged the rapper not to "fall back into his trap again," Iggy clarified that she and Playboi have not reconciled their relationship, responding, "Girl I said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that!"

"We done," she added. "Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. F--k no."