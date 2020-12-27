Billie Lourd Shares Emotional Message 4 Years After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd shared a heartwarming message to all those mourning a loved one this holiday season: "You're not alone."
The Scream Queens star, 28, lost her mom, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, in 2016 after the actress suffered a heart attack at age 60. On Dec. 27, exactly four years after Carrie's passing, Billie shared a photo of her and her mom walking down the street along with a message about grief.
"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year," Billie wrote. "You're not alone."
Billie has regularly pays tribute to her mom, who she was very close to. In October, the Booksmart star shared a photo to Instagram of her mother on what would have been her 64th birthday.
However, perhaps Billie's most significant tribute was in the name of her and fiancé Austin Rydell's first child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. The couple announced the birth of their son in September after keeping Billie's pregnancy private.
Billie's uncle Todd Fisher confirmed to E! News that the name was indeed a special nod to Carrie.
"I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected," Todd told E! News exclusively. "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."
Last year, Billie honored the third anniversary of her mom's death by posting a video of herself performing the Bonnie Raitt song "Angel From Montgomery."
She also quoted the author Anne Lamott in the caption, writing, "#TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt. You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp."