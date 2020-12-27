Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

Chrishell Stause Reacts to Controversy Over Bringing Keo Motsepe to Meet Family During Pandemic

Chrishell Stause drew criticism for taking boyfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to meet her family over Christmas during a global pandemic. Read her response.

Some of the Internet was not happy with Chrishell Stause for taking boyfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to meet her family over Christmas during a global pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to minimize chances of spreading the coronavirus further by avoiding gatherings with anyone who doesn't live with them. That didn't stop millions of people, including the couple, from ignoring the plea, with some getting peace of mind by taking COVID-19 tests before their celebrations and trips to see their loved ones following months of self-isolation.

Chrishell brought Keo to meet her two sisters and one of the women's husband and kids, who live near St. Louis, over the holiday and posted a photo of the group sitting together on a couch while wearing matching pajamas. The pic sparked criticism from some users, including one who wrote, "Please be mindful of your platform. It's not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it's okay." Following the controversy, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star issued a statement on Instagram.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform," wrote Chrishell, who lives and works in Los Angeles. "I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won't agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after."

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Chrishell added, "This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year. Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment. Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."

This marked Chrishell's first Christmas without her mother, Ranae. She died of lung cancer in July, more than a year after the star's father, Jeff, passed away from the same disease.

Chrishell and Keo, 31, made their relationship Instagram official on Dec. 2, less than three months after they began competing separately on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, which neither of them won.

See the controversial photo of Chrishell and Keo at their Christmas gathering and check out more pics of stars celebrating the holidays:

Instagram / Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

The Selling Sunset star and her Dancing With the Stars boyfriend celebrate Christmas 2020 with her sisters and extended family.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple that matches together, stays together.

Instagram
Celine Dion

The singer and her three kids wear matching holiday pajamas.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

The actress' three kids cuddle up for a pic.

Instagram
Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars alum celebrates the holiday with her family.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia twins with a friend

Instagram
Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless star shared this photo of her son Bear.

Instagram
Christie Brinkley

The supermodel appears with her family.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

The reality star decorates gingerbread men cookies with her daughter.

Instagram
Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appears with her four daughters, Gia, MilaniaGabriella and Audriana.

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The model appears with her NFL star husband.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

The couple appears with their kids.

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

The reality star's kids admire the Christmas tree.

Instagram
America Ferrera

The actress twins with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star gets into the holiday spirit before hosting her family at her home on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Eva Longoria

The actress twins with her son, Santiago "Santi" Enrique Bastón.

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress showcases a glam look.

Instagram
Freida Pinto

The actress gets cozy with partner Cory Tran.

Instagram
Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine and X-Men star cuddles up with a furry friend by the Christmas tree.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry's wife strikes a pose.

Instagram
Chris Hemsworth

The Thor and Avengers actor appears with wife Elsa Pataky and one of their three children.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with her four kids and niece.

Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

The Rock watches The Lion King reboot with his youngest daughter, Tiana, 2.

Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The married couple take a walk on the beach.

Instagram
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

The couple appears with their sons BrooklynRomeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The actress appears with husband Jim Toth and kids Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Instagram
Nicki Minaj

The rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty pose for a festive photo.

Instagram
Joey King & Steven Piet

The Kissing Booth star shares candids from the holidays. "Chr!stmas," she writes.

Instagram
Taraji P. Henson

"Look at my little ice monster y'all," the Empire star quips. "I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy holiday, and try to stay positive guys, it's really all we can do...Merry Christmas."

Instagram
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

Play on words! "First Kuzmas," the supermodel cheekily posts on Instagram.

