Chrishell Stause Reacts to Controversy Over Bringing Keo Motsepe to Meet Family During Pandemic

Watch : Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Relationship With Keo Motsepe

Some of the Internet was not happy with Chrishell Stause for taking boyfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to meet her family over Christmas during a global pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to minimize chances of spreading the coronavirus further by avoiding gatherings with anyone who doesn't live with them. That didn't stop millions of people, including the couple, from ignoring the plea, with some getting peace of mind by taking COVID-19 tests before their celebrations and trips to see their loved ones following months of self-isolation.

Chrishell brought Keo to meet her two sisters and one of the women's husband and kids, who live near St. Louis, over the holiday and posted a photo of the group sitting together on a couch while wearing matching pajamas. The pic sparked criticism from some users, including one who wrote, "Please be mindful of your platform. It's not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it's okay." Following the controversy, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star issued a statement on Instagram.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform," wrote Chrishell, who lives and works in Los Angeles. "I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won't agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from- This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after."