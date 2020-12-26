Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wear Matching Outfits to Celebrate Their First Christmas as Parents

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed off their matching outfits in a sweet Christmas selfie. See their festive photo below!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' holidays were unlike any other!

The power couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, celebrated their first Christmas as parents since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. Making this time of year extra special, the pair twinned in festive outfits. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Jonas Brothers member posted a sweet selfie that showed him and Sophie cuddling in front of their decorative tree. In the snapshot, the two looked effortlessly chic in their matching black sweaters and hot pink paper crowns.

But since the duo has been notoriously private about their little one, she was missing from their image. However, it's clear the couple has been enjoying the holidays and making incredible memories together.

Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones alum and her musician husband took a trip to Mammoth Lakes, Calif, just miles away from their Los Angeles estate, where they were spotted wearing matching masks and ski suits.

At the time, a source told E! News about their getaway, saying, "They seem very happy and are spending a lot of time in the house they are staying in. They went skiing and went to the local store to pick up some supplies."

Just last week, Sophie showed off her cheeky gift from the 31-year-old singer. The present? A Miley Cyrus-themed gift. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," the 24-year-old actress shared, alongside a selfie of herself wearing a graphic tee with "Hannah Montana" emblazoned on the front.

Of course, the happy couple aren't the only ones to celebrate the holidays with a bang. Below, see how your fave stars spent Christmas, Hanukkah and more.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple that matches together, stays together.

Instagram
Joey King & Steven Piet

The Kissing Booth star shares candids from the holidays. "Chr!stmas," she writes.

Instagram
Taraji P. Henson

"Look at my little ice monster y'all," the Empire star quips. "I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy holiday, and try to stay positive guys, it's really all we can do...Merry Christmas."

Instagram
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

Play on words! "First Kuzmas," the supermodel cheekily posts on Instagram.

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"Cheers to the next few days till we get to the new year," the actress raves.

Instagram / Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

The singer celebrated the holiday with family and with fiancé Dalton Gomez.

Instagram / Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

The Selling Sunset star and her Dancing With the Stars boyfriend celebrated Christmas with her sisters and extended family. They posted this adorable photo of the two cuddling at their gathering.

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

The "Baldwinitos" CarmenRafael, LeonardoRomeo and baby Eduardo pose for a Christmas photo.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro appear with their son, Matteo.

Instagram
Michael Bublé

The singer appears with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Instagram
Sofia Richie

The model gets into the Christmas spirit.

Instagram
DJ Khaled

The artist appears with his family.

Instagram
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law appear with Teresa's new boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and her brother and Gorga's husband, Joe Gorga.

Instagram
Gucci Mane

The rapper poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star and Olympian and Sophia Hutchins hang out with Santa.

Instagram
Jojo Siwa

The teen star poses for a socially distanced Christmas pic.

Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband David Burtka appear with their twins, Gideon and Harper.

Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The two make out in a hot tub.

Instagram
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum gets into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The two cuddle up with their dog.

Instagram
Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette alum poses next to a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Raven-Symoné

The That's So Raven alum appears with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Instagram
Avril Lavigne

The singer plays in the snow.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears with her family.

Instagram
Brie Bella

The Total Bellas star shares a pic of husband Daniel Bryan with their kids Birdie and Buddy.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

The actress blows a kiss.

Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum appears with her family.

Instagram
Scheana Shay

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules star showcases her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

The Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door alum shared this photo of her with kids Hank Baskett Jr. and Alijah Baskett.

Instagram / Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea

On Christmas Day, the rapper shared this photo of her and her son Onyx, writing, "The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone!"

