20 TV Moments You Totally Forgot Happened in 2020

Sometimes, a year feels more like an entire decade.

2020 has been one of the strangest years most of us have lived through, with many of us dividing it into the before—January, February and the first half of March—and the after—all the rest. Anything that happened in the before feels like it happened years ago and the passage of time hasn't made sense at any point since. It might still be March, but March might have been five years ago. Who's to say? Maybe it's both!

Despite the pandemic, a whole lot of things managed to happen on TV this year and we've forgotten most of them. To help both you and ourselves remember, we've come up with a list of 20 TV moments that might have totally slipped your mind, or that you might have thought happened in a fully different year.

Of course, this is just 20 of them because it's simply impossible to make a list of all the things we forgot. That would be a long list!