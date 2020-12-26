David Henrie Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Maria Cahill

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

The best present that former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie and his wife Marie Cahill received this year for Christmas didn't come under the tree. Instead, their holiday surprise was their brand new baby boy, James Augustine Henrie.

On Dec. 26, David shared the joyous news with his Instagram followers. He posted a slideshow of photos from the hospital, where he and Marie welcomed their little one.

"CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz," the How I Met Your Mother alum shared. "My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I'm so proud of her!"

David, who recently reunited with his Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez for the movie This Is the Year, also explained another reason why this date was so special to the family.