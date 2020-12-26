Ariana Grande and Fiancé Dalton Gomez Get Cozy at Family Christmas Celebration

Watch : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

It was a very Merry Christmas for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who spent the holiday together as an engaged couple for the first time.

On Friday, Christmas Day, the 27-year-old pop star posted photos of herself cuddling with the 25-year-old real estate agent in front of a Christmas tree on her Instagram page. She wrote, "merry :)"

Ariana also shared more pics from the celebration, featuring brother Frankie Grande, 37, his boyfriend Hale Leon, BFF Doug Middlebrook and mom Joan Grande.

"I love you so incredibly much!" Frankie commented. "So grateful we were together!"

Ariana and Dalton kicked off the holidays by giving back and spreading some holiday cheer. They sent patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital special gifts from their wish lists and also had pizza, cards and other goodies delivered to the kids.

The couple also sent blankets, skincare products and other gifts to parents of infants admitted to the NICUs at the Los Angeles medical center and at Manchester Royal Infirmary in Manchester, U.K., a city that holds a special place in Ariana's heart since a terrorist bombing at her concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people in 2017.