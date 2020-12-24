Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Tribute to Wife Elsa Pataky on 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to write a touching 10-year wedding anniversary tribute to his wife Elsa Pataky. Keep scrolling to read the heartfelt message.

By Mona Thomas Dec 24, 2020 5:20 PMTags
CouplesChris HemsworthElsa PatakyCelebrities
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Chris Hemsworth is showering his wife with all the love.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, The Avengers star took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Elsa Pataky on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"10 years together!" he wrote alongside a carousel of photos with the mother of three. "Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!"

On her own Instagram account, the 44-year-old former model shared a shirtless pic of the 37-year-old actor next to a Christmas tree with a countless amount of presents underneath. In the caption, she wrote, "Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas."
 
The happily married couple share three children together, India Rose, 8, and 6-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. And as picture-perfect the family may look, Elsa attempts to keep the "perfect couple" rumors at bay. During an interview with Australia's Body + Soul back in August, the Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality author shared she and Chris are not without their flaws

photos
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she mused. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship." 

Trending Stories

1

Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested For Theft

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Elsa also shared that she believed "a relationship is constant work," noting, "It's not easy." The proud mom added that she "always try to see the positives of things."

One of those positives is Chris' ability to be an incredible father. On Sept. 7, she shared an adorable photo of the happy dad in a bathtub with one of their children covered in bubbles. "A little late, but happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there," she wrote in the caption, "specially to this one."

Trending Stories

1

Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested For Theft

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

4

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

5

Bachelorette's Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia's Engagement

Latest News

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Details Her Lockdown "Covid Wedding"

Everything You Need to Know About Bridgerton Before You Watch

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Donate Gifts to Children's Hospital

Why Hugh Grant Once Called Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones a "Stretch"

Exclusive

Watch Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson Talk Self-Care

Wonder Woman Merch for Your Real-Life Superheroes