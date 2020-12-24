Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Slams Cheating Rumors After Elena Samodanova Files for Divorce

Shortly after news broke that Elena Samodanova had filed for divorce from Gleb Savchenko, the Dancing With the Stars pro broke his silence on their split.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 24, 2020 5:17 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebrities
Watch: Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Gleb Savchenko isn't dancing around how he feels about his split from Elena Samodanova

On Dec. 22, just hours after his wife of 14 years filed for divorce, the Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Elena's infidelity accusations. The 37-year-old denied the allegations and insisted he wasn't unfaithful during their marriage. 

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Gleb explained to the outlet. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

The star, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Elena, went on to say the former couple "had problems for years" and alleged Elena was envious of his Dancing With the Stars success.

"I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship," Gleb claimed. "I always said to myself, 'Listen, she's the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'"

photos
These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

While fans only recently learned about the duo calling it quits, Gleb claimed the two haven't lived together since July. It looks like both dancers have moved on, too. Earlier this week, Elena was spotted packing on the PDA with Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin in Mexico. During his interview with ET, Gleb claimed he had "a gut feeling" something was going on between them for a while, especially after the producers of Dancing With the Stars Russia, which Elena judges, allegedly picked Val over him to be a pro.

As for Gleb, he's been romantically linked to Cassie Scerbo. Although, he told ET the two have a budding friendship. In fact, the duo recently enjoyed a getaway to Mexico with pro Keo Motsepe and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause. As fans will recall, Gleb and Chrishell initially sparked romance rumors after they were dance partners on season 29. However, it was later revealed that the real estate agent was in a relationship with Keo.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

 

A rep for Elena issued a statement in regard to Gleb's allegations. "Elena has been busy launching their shared dance studio over the last several years and raising their daughters," the rep told ET. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners—and who knows who else. Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone's names."

Trending Stories

1

Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested For Theft

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Gleb's rep then responded by telling ET, "Gleb has been just as involved in launching their shared dance studio and raising their daughters as Elena. He won't be intimidated by Elena's threats and is disappointed by the betrayal of Vlad, a friend and employee. However, for the sake of their daughters, would prefer to keep everything as amicable as possible under the circumstances."

Trending Stories

1

Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested For Theft

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

4

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

5

Bachelorette's Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia's Engagement

Latest News

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Details Her Lockdown "Covid Wedding"

Everything You Need to Know About Bridgerton Before You Watch

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Donate Gifts to Children's Hospital

Why Hugh Grant Once Called Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones a "Stretch"

Exclusive

Watch Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson Talk Self-Care

Wonder Woman Merch for Your Real-Life Superheroes