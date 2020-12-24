Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari "Love" Quarantine

Sam Asghari is opening up about his coronavirus diagnosis.

On Wednesday, Dec. 24, Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend took to Instagram to inform his 1.5 million followers that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform," the 26-year-old wrote. "2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other)."

The model and personal trainer, who has been dating the "Toxic" singer for nearly three years, noted that he immediately isolated away from those closest to him and "started my quarantine process alone."

He went on to explain the benefits of his healthy lifestyle and claimed it assisted him in combatting the fatal virus. Sam revealed, "This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal."