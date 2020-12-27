Keys Soulcare Review: How Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand Really Holds Up

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Back in 2016, when contouring and overlined lips were all the rage, Alicia Keys redefined the beauty standards by vowing to stop wearing makeup. Her decision was unheard of, especially in entertainment—the world of glitz and glamour.

"I hope to God it's a revolution. 'Cause I don't want to cover up anymore," she wrote in an essay for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter at the time. "Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."

Fast forward to 2020 and Alicia is entering the beauty space with the release of Keys Soulcare, a brand she describes as "serious skincare" with "soul-nurturing rituals."

Because of the singer's unique approach to beauty, her brand feels different from what's already on the market. For one, the Grammy winner is focused on self-care and how that plays a key role in everyone's skincare routine. The first collection, which includes a moisturizer, facial roller and candle, all include a mantra of some sort. "I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change," one affirmation reads.

Each product is also infused with an ingredient that contains healing properties for the mind, body and soul. But whether or not you believe in the power of crystals, the formulas were developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, a board-certified Dermatologist based in Austin, Texas. It's that added layer of meaning and extra care that makes Keys Soulcare stand out.