Best Coach Outlet After Christmas Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you didn't treat yourself during the holidays, now is the time!
Coach Outlet is offering tons of deals this weekend so you can get yourself something nice because you deserve it after a hectic holiday season. Save up to 70% off Women's and Men's styles and Coach Reserve bags. And score Coach's adorable face masks for 50% off!
From stylish crossbody bags and printed cosmetic cases to luxurious winter jacket and boots, the opportunities to save big are endless at Coach Outlet this weekend.
Our 10 favorite Coach Outlet sale picks below.
The Nadia Bootie
These booties are a must for the winter season. Adorned with Coach's iconic horse and carriage buckle, they will elevate any casual or formal outfit.
Tilly Top Handle With Linear Quilting
This classic bag is a great everyday bag. Whether you wear it as a crossbody or carry it by its handle, you're bound to get several compliments.
Hooded Down Jacket
You're saving $455 on this jacket. Need we say more? If you need more convincing, this water-resistant jacket also has plenty of pockets so you can bring everything you need on the go.
Ranger Backpack In Signature Canvas
Whether you need a new backpack for traveling or just to carry around, this backpack has all the room and compartments one could want.
Square Roller Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt
Everyone needs a trusted leather belt, especially one that is reversible and made of refined pebble and calf leather.
Rexy & Unicorn Face Mask Bundle
Stay safe while being stylish! These face masks have double layer of breathable soft cotton and secure elastic ear loops with an adjustable rubber stopper for the perfect fit.
Small Boxy Cosmetic Case In Signature Canvas With Candy Print
A cute cosmetic bag to hold makeup and essentials? Check! This case is perfect for traveling or keeping your everyday purse organized.
Long Slim Puffer
Another winter coat steal! This long puffer jacket is great for those upcoming rainy and snowy days.
Boxed Compact Id Wallet With Trigger Snap Key Fob
Need a belated holiday gift? This wallet and key fob duo is a great option. And it's so nice that the recipient won't mind if they receive it in January.
Tilly Satchel 23 In Signature Canvas
We love a classic yet unique bag style with a pop of color. The Tilly Satchel is the perfect crossbody bag to wear on the daily.
Check out the rest of Coach Outlet's After Christmas Sale on coachoutlet.com! And don't forget to browse Anthropologie's After Christmas Sale for more shopping fun.