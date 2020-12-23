Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

George Clooney Says He Hadn't Fallen "Fully In Love" Until He Met Amal

George Clooney spoke to The New York Times about how he knew his wife Amal was the woman he wanted to spend his life with.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 23, 2020 11:54 PMTags
George ClooneyCelebritiesAmal Clooney
George Clooney hadn't found true love until he met his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney

The once longtime bachelor, who married Amal in 2014 after less than a year of dating, spoke to The New York Times about how he used to put his work life before his relationships before meeting his now wife. 

"I hadn't found the person that filled everything up for me, that would have made me fully in love," the actor shared. "I dated a lot of really terrific women, but Amal showed up and suddenly it was like, 'Well, this is different on every level for me.' I don't think I was actively saying, 'I'm just going to work on my career and I'm not going to have a wife.' That was the story that got told about me, but it wasn't really the reality."

While George has been linked to many women prior to his relationship with Amal, he's only had a few long term public romances. George dated model Stacy Keibler from 2011 to 2013, and was linked to Elisabetta Canalis from 2009 to 2011. He also had a long on and off romance with British model Lisa Snowdon between 2000 and 2005. 

In a November interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith, the Midnight Sky director also waxed poetic about his wife, with whom he shares 3-year-old twins Ella and Alexander

 

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question," he said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

And so, a true Hollywood power couple was born. 

