George Clooney Says He Hadn't Fallen "Fully In Love" Until He Met Amal

George Clooney hadn't found true love until he met his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney.

The once longtime bachelor, who married Amal in 2014 after less than a year of dating, spoke to The New York Times about how he used to put his work life before his relationships before meeting his now wife.

"I hadn't found the person that filled everything up for me, that would have made me fully in love," the actor shared. "I dated a lot of really terrific women, but Amal showed up and suddenly it was like, 'Well, this is different on every level for me.' I don't think I was actively saying, 'I'm just going to work on my career and I'm not going to have a wife.' That was the story that got told about me, but it wasn't really the reality."

While George has been linked to many women prior to his relationship with Amal, he's only had a few long term public romances. George dated model Stacy Keibler from 2011 to 2013, and was linked to Elisabetta Canalis from 2009 to 2011. He also had a long on and off romance with British model Lisa Snowdon between 2000 and 2005.