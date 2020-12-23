Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Reveals Archie Is a Redhead

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing some big family news with their annual Christmas card: Archie is officially a redhead!
The royals' 19-month-old son is clearly taking after his dad, one of the world's most famous gingers.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the animal welfare charity Mayhew revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's precious holiday card, which it received along with a donation. The London-based organization wrote on Twitter, "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community."
The illustrated image shows the family of three, along with their two dogs, embracing and playing in the yard. In the pic, Archie takes some steps with the help of his dad on the front lawn of their outdoor playhouse.
The photo that the painting is based on was captured by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at the Sussexes' new family home in Montecito, Calif., which the couple moved into this summer.
"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."
Meghan went on to explain why she wanted to send out her Christmas letter in the name of charity this year.
"We, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," the 39-year-old mom wrote. "From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."
Mayhew's CEO Caroline Yates added, "She has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years."
The Suits actress made her first official visit to Mayhew as Patron in January 2019, when she was pregnant with Archie, and posed for several adorable pics with pups.
As Harry and Meghan prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in their new Californian abode, their cousins Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been staying at their U.K. home. A source told E! News in November that Harry and Meghan invited Eugenie, who is expecting her first child, to live at Frogmore Cottage while the Sussex family resides in the U.S.
In the meantime, Meghan, who was raised in Los Angeles, has been settling back into the Southern California lifestyle nicely. Earlier this month, she spread the Christmas spirit amongst her new neighbors, sending Oprah Winfrey a Christmas gift that the philanthropist later raved about. Oprah wrote on Instagram of her SuperLatte mix from Clevr, "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!"
Then on Sunday, Dec. 20, the spouses were spotted out in Beverly Hills running errands ahead of the Christmas holiday. They kept it casual wearing face masks, hats and jeans, while Meghan also slipped on a warm parka from J.Crew and dark sunglasses.
Across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their cozy 2020 holiday card last week, featuring their three kids (a very grown up looking Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louie, 2) in front of stacks of firewood.
See more of the royal family's Christmas cards through the years, below.