Every Time Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Pictures Heated Up 2020

Watch: Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott in Steamy Photos

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination in 2020!

Throughout the year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent much of her time poolside or at the beach, and in typical Kar-Jenner fashion, she made sure to document her sunbathing, swimming and fun in the sun whenever possible. Seriously, a  quick glance at Kylie's Instagram and you're sure to see at least two bikini pics. 

What you almost certainly won't see, though, is the 23-year-old mogul sporting the same suit on more than one occasion. Kylie does live under the warm year-round California sun after all, so bikinis are practically an essential part of the Calabasas uniform. And as they say, if you've got it, flaunt it!

And sometimes, Kylie even poses for the greater good. In September, she took to Instagram with what looked like a typical swimsuit selfie. However, the caption actually urged her 205 million followers to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The result? Vote.org reportedly saw a 1,500 percent increase in usage.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

Put simply, don't underestimate the power of a good selfie!

Check out the patriotic pic, along with more of Kylie's fire bikini photos from 2020, below.

Instagram
Velvet Vibes

Only Kylie Jenner could pull off a crushed velvet swimsuit cut this high.

Instagram
Red Hot

It may be winter, but Kylie's not letting the cooler temperatures get to her!

Instagram
Look Back At It

A self-explanatory snapshot.

Instagram
An Early Christmas Present

The Kylie Cosmetics owner actually had a serious reason for posting these sexy snaps: She was promoting her brand new Grinch collection!

Instagram
Fall, But Make It Summer

"7th day of fall," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot.

Instagram
Using Her Platform

Kylie returned to the 'gram with more swimsuit selfies that same September day, but with an important message this time. "but are you registered to vote?" she captioned the Insta post. "Click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together."

Instagram
Rinsing Off With a View

Now that's an outdoor shower.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
The Big 2-3

Kylie celebrated her 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos, where she rocked this barely-there neon pink swimsuit.

Instagram
Family Fun

The birthday girl was joined by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, her daughter Stormi Webster, and more of the fam on the trip.

Instagram
Weekend Getaway

In July, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul ventured to Utah, where she stayed at the luxury Amangiri Resort and soaked up some of the desert sun.

Instagram
Summer Sun

The definition of desert chic.

Instagram
Neon Green Dreams

This bikini is what green dreams are made of.

Instagram
Up Close and Personal

More pre-summer pool fun.

Instagram
Flaunt It

Kylie was feeling herself (and rightfully so!) on this sunny April day. Why? She posted not one, not two, not three, not four, but five swimsuit selfies. 

Stassie TikTok
TikTok Tease

Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou attempted to teach her a few TikTok dances.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Little Black Bikini

The business-minded 23-year-old donned a black suit from Frankies Bikinis, a Los Angeles-based beachwear brand, to film a promotional video for Kylie Skin.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

Sisters who soak up the sun together, stay together. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Safety First

Wear your sunscreen, folks!

Instagram
Beautiful in Brown

There's nothing basic about this stunning brown swimsuit.

Instagram
Take Two

Kylie posted the photos of her sexy suit with the caption, "what's meant for me will always be."

See more of Kylie by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

