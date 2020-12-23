Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

All the Signs Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, but just announced their split after three years of marriage. Here are the signs they were headed for a breakup.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 23, 2020 10:25 PMTags
DivorcesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Dish On Pregnancy

It was a situation of trouble in paradise for Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who on Dec. 23 announced they are separating after three years of marriage.

After falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, the former couple married in Mexico in a televised ceremony in officiated by Chris Harrison the following year. They now share two children, Isabella, 2, and Charlie, 18 months.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the pair told E! News in a joint statement. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

While fans may be surprised to learn that one of the reality franchise's most beloved long term couples is splitting up, there were some clues along the way to suggest a breakup was imminent. Keep scrolling to find out more about Carly and Evan's separation. 

photos
Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Carly Went Without Her Wedding Ring

In recent photos from her Instagram, the 35 year old can be seen sans wedding ring. She wasn't wearing it in her Dec. 23 Instagram Story, which featured Carly and her daughter Isabella baking Christmas cookies. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tayshia Adams Has a One-Way Ticket to NY After Engagement

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

Carly Didn't Celebrate With Evan 

On Dec. 22, Evan celebrated his 38th birthday with the kids, and Carly was notably absent from the festivities. Also in attendance at the festivities, which were seemingly held at a movie theater, were Evan's older sons EnsleyLiam and Nathan from his previous marriage. 

Instagram

They Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram 

Perhaps the most obvious sign that something was wrong in the couple's relationship was when the two unfollowed one another on Instagram. Evan currently has over 357,000 followers, while Carly has 1 million.

Instagram

Evan Is MIA On Carly's Instagram

In addition to the couple unfollowing each other, the former cruise ship singer has not featured her husband on her Instagram grid since October. Her last post with Evan is of the parents dressed up with their kids on Halloween. 

Carly Announced She Moved

In a YouTube video from Dec. 6, Carly revealed that she moved. In the video, where she discusses her new home furnishings, she does not mention Evan by name. 

Check out which Bachelor Nation couples are still together here

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tayshia Adams Has a One-Way Ticket to NY After Engagement

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

4

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

5

Signs Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

Latest News

The 2020 Pop Culture Moments E! Staffers Are Thankful For This Year

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

Exclusive

How the M:I7 Crew Is Moving Forward After Tom Cruise's Rant

Signs Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Their Enviable Marriage Work