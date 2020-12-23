Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From His Grandmother

Watch : How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

Jonny Fairplay is in trouble once again.

The notorious Survivor villain has been arrested for larceny after he allegedly stole $5,000 worth of household items from his elderly grandma. As fans remember, he rose to fame on the competition show by spreading his "Dead Grandma" lie in order to gain sympathy from his tribemates in 2003.

E! News can confirm that the 46-year-old reality star was arrested for theft on Friday, Dec. 18, along with his mom, 67-year-old Patsy Hall, in Danville, Virginia.

TMZ obtained the arrest warrant and complaint reportedly filed by Fairplay's aunt, which claims he stole a side table, bar stools, a leather chair and a silver necklace from his grandmother Jean Cook, who has dementia. Hall is accused of mentally abusing Cook, according to TMZ.

Fairplay told the outlet, "I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother)."

However, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, Fairplay shared on Instagram that he was out for a 3.1 mile run, by documenting his progress on the platform Strava.