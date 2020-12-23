Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : What Evan & Carly Have Learned Since "Bachelor in Paradise"

Bachelor Nation is facing a shocking split just before the holidays.

More than four years after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have decided to separate after three years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

The couple is proud parents to two children including 13-month-old son Charles "Charlie" Wolf and two-year-old daughter Isabella "Bella" Evelyn. Evan also has three older sons from a previous marriage.

While the couple has been largely absent from each other's social media pages in recent weeks, many fans could argue that Carly and Evan were one of the strongest relationships that came out of ABC's franchise.