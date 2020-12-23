Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Trailer For Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Is Just So Aesthetically Pleasing

Joanna Gaines is heading into the kitchen with Magnolia Table, which you can watch on Discovery+ on Jan. 4 before Magnolia Network officially launches in 2021.

Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Joanna Gaines is back and this time, she's fixing up some delicious dishes in the kitchen. 

The star of Fixer Upper and queen of the upcoming Magnolia Network is about to have her own cooking show, and E! News has a sneak peek at its debut. Based on the trailer, Magnolia Table appears to feature Jo cooking her favorite recipes, making a bit of a mess, and then teasing her family for not immediately running to join her for lunch. It's not exactly a cooking tutorial from a pro chef, but it's positively charming and of course it all takes place in the kitchen of our dreams. 

"If you're looking to learn how to cut things, this is not the show for you," Jo says. 

Sometimes, she loses a whole lemon on the floor, and that's okay. 

Recipes include tiramisu, a whole episode of biscuits, a green bean salad and just a whole bunch of other things we'd like to eat right now if we could. 

Magnolia Network doesn't make its official debut until later in 2021, but the first three episodes of Magnolia Table will be available to watch on Discovery+ when it launches on Jan. 4, along with a larger preview of the network that will be the new home of the revived Fixer Upper as well as a slate of home design shows starring other designers and entrepreneurs. 

Fixer Upper, the home renovation show that started it all for Jo and her husband Chip Gaines, ended its run on HGTV in 2018, but they couldn't stay away for long. 

Magnolia Network

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," Chip and Joanna said in a joint statement. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

