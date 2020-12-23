Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Recreates Mom's Full House Look

Watch : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Like mother, like daughter.

While Lori Loughlin awaits her upcoming scheduled release from prison, the youngest of her two daughters is showing her support for her with flattery, solidarity and a little nostalgia. Bella Giannulli, 20, showed off newly dyed long auburn hair in a selfie posted on her Instagram Story, as well as a screenshot of Lori's former Full House character, Aunt Becky, sporting the same hairstyle on the '90s series.

The actress' daughter wrote, "Copied her [red heart emoji]."

The post comes days before Lori is scheduled to be released from federal prison after serving almost two months behind bars for her involvement in last year's college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum, whose character was written off Netflix's sequel series Fuller House for season five amid the controversy, is scheduled to be freed from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. three days after Christmas, records show. However, it has been speculated that she may be able to leave earlier and just in time to celebrate the holidays with her family because her release date falls at the end of a weekend, and because of overcrowding.