Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Taking a Major Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Madison Prewett & Kelley Flanagan Go Back & Forth About Peter Weber

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship is reaching new heights.

The Bachelor couple, who began dating in April, is officially moving to New York City together, Peter announced on his Dec. 22 Instagram Story.

"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" the 29-year-old star wrote in response to a fan question. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"

As fans may recall, Kelley and Peter actually met prior to filming the show during a chance encounter in California. Yet, despite their instant chemistry, Kelley was sent home prior to the show's March 2020 finale, which actually found Peter briefly getting engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. By the time the show aired, he had ended the relationship to reunite with his runner-up Madison Prewett. And, just three days later, Madison and Peter called it quits.