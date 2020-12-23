Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Pokes Fun at Jed Wyatt Engagement in "Sassy" Post

Hannah Brown is getting spicy on social media.
During a question-and-answer session with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Bachelor Nation alum kept it real when one fan asked her to share a picture of a "Sassy Hannah." In response, the former Bachelorette star shared a photo of herself with a Ring-Pop on her wedding finger and captioned the photo, "this ring lasted longer than the real one."
What ring is she talking about? As Bachelorette fans may remember, the 26-year-old television personality ended her season of the ABC dating show engaged to her suitor Jed Wyatt.
However, the almost fairytale ended as quickly as it began after singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, 26, revealed in June 2019 that she was actually in a relationship with Jed for a few months before he left to join the show's cast. She also told E! News at the time that she and Jed had met each other's families and vacationed together.
Haley also revealed that the former suitor wrote her a love letter prior to leaving. In it, he wrote, "Haley, you're truly an amazing person. Someday we will be thankful for all of this. You know where my heart will be. See you at the dock, J."
Of course, after the discovery of Haley and the letter, Hannah broke off the engagement. Earlier this year, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the Bachelorette and its bittersweet ending.
"Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday... but also like a different life? Me too," the lengthy caption began. "Exactly a year ago today. I remember that day. I don't like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...but gah, it doesn't feel like I thought it would.' I didn't have words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘this ain't it.'"
She continued, "(funny how sometimes it's the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn't shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here."