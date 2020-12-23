Why Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren't in a Rush to Get Married

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are taking time to enjoy their engagement.
On the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette, viewers watched as Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia with a gorgeous 3.25-carat Neil Lane ring. Hours later, on the morning of Dec. 23, the couple appeared on Good Morning America for their first joint TV interview, where they answered questions about their future together.
When asked whether they'll have a long engagement or if they're already planning a big wedding, Tayshia explained that they're just "going with the flow" right now. "We're just gonna date each other," she laughed. "How about that?"
Zac agreed, adding, "I want a big wedding when the day does come. She might think differently, she's gonna get what she wants." He then turned to Tayshia and said, "I wanna date you, you know? I wanna date you and take you out and do all those things."
Tayshia noted that they "have a lot of fun plans coming up," including spending the holidays on the East Coast.
In fact, Tayshia—who hails from Southern California—is even moving in with Zac, who lives in New York City. "I'm gonna be bicoastal," Tayshia said on GMA, noting she'll still keep her place on the West Coast. "I look forward to spending some time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal."
Zac and Tayshia also spoke out about future plans on the Dec. 23 episode of Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, explaining that they're ready to get back to basics. "For me initially it's all about, we gotta do the family and friend thing," Zac said, adding that he's "so excited" to meet Tayshia's friends. "That's gonna be huge, and vice-versa for me."
He added, "And I think it comes back to just...dating and getting to know each other."
Ahead of Zac's proposal on The Bachelorette, Tayshia told him, "That first night when I got here, I was extremely excited about the possibility of finding love, but also very nervous and scared, because I didn't know if finding true love was possible."
"When I first met you, I thought to myself, 'He's different, and that man is kind. He shows gratitude, and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot, but has never given up, But also has learned how to read me better than really anyone ever has, and knows how to comfort me when I'm down,'" she continued. "There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but... It's more than that."