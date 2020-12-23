Hailey Bieber Shares the Exact Moment She Knew She Was in Love With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is looking back at the moment she became a Belieber.
During a question-and-answer session with her 31.1 million Instagram followers, someone asked the model to post a pic of the "first time you knew you were in love with jb."
Along with the prompt, the 24-year-old star shared a throwback photo her and her husband Justin Bieber, 26, dancing next to an outdoor pool in her Instagram Story. The picture shows the "Holy" singer's back to the camera, embracing Hailey as she looks at him lovingly.
The pair married in September 2018 in an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. However, the following year they celebrated their nuptials in front of their loved ones in South Carolina.
Since then, they two have been open about their deep connection and love for one another. Back in September, Hailey wrote a touching tribute to her husband on the one-year anniversary of their wedding.
She wrote in the Instagram caption, "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."
The Grammy winner took to his own profile a few kind words about being married. "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!" he wrote. "I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"
The star, who is patiently waiting to have a "tribe of kids" with his wife, continued, "My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."
Although a wedding ring is a big way to celebrate one's love for another, Hailey made hers for JB even more permanent when she inked a new finger tattoo dedicated to her hubby.
"J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese,'" tattoo artist Mr. K wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. "It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber."
Justin returned the affection on Hailey's birthday last month when he wrote a beautiful love note to her with a set of his fave photos of her.
"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," he penned in the tribute. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."