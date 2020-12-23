Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning America's Got Talent

Watch : Howie Mandel Sounds Off on Grace VanderWaal

Grace VanderWaal is all grown up! The 16-year-old singer just debuted her latest style transformation, and we are loving the edgy vibe.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, Grace posted a picture on Instagram of her blonde buzz cut, which she rocked along with hoop earrings and some new line tattoos on her face.

The geometric black marks on her eyebrow and bridge of her nose appear to be temporary, because she posted a lip sync video on TikTok the very next day—and the tattoos were nowhere in sight. However, the star didn't disappoint, as she showed off another metamorphosis when her short hair was suddenly hot pink!

Her new aesthetic is a big change from her style four years ago, when she won first place on America's Got Talent. The New Yorker wowed the judges at just 12 years old when she played guitar on stage during the 11th season in 2016.