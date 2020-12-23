Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Reunite With Travis Scott to Give Back Before Christmas

Watch : Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

The gang's all here! Mom and Dad (that would be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) are reuniting for a very important cause this Christmas.

Kylie may have partnered with The Grinch for her Christmas cosmetics collab, but this week she's proving she's definitely not one herself. In fact, our hearts grew three sizes when we learned how the Kylie Cosmetics founder is teaching little Stormi Webster about the beauty of giving back this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Kylie and her 2-year-old daughter flew to Houston, Texas, to support Travis (real name Jacques Berman Webster) at a charity event.

The mother-daughter duo took her private jet, dubbed Kylie Air, to Houston to reunite with Stormi's father during his toy drive with the Cactus Jack Foundation. The 28-year-old rapper led a COVID-conscious, drive-up giveaway at the Sunnyside Park neighborhood where he grew up.

Kylie shared a photo of Stormi, wearing a face mask and olive green jumpsuit, on site to lend Travis a helping hand. The 23-year-old reality star wrote on her Instagram Story, "big girl supporting her daddy @ his xmas food and toy drive."