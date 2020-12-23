The Bachelorette Star Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Sounds Off on His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark could pop the question to Tayshia Adams in the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette. If he does, he'll have the support of his ex-wife Jennifer Stanley-George, who is keeping up on her former spouse's time in Bachelor Nation.
Zac and Jennifer were high school sweethearts who married in 2009. However, Zac's battle with substance abuse caused a rift in their relationship, and the two divorced in 2012. Now, Zac is an addiction specialist who co-founded the organization Release Recovery.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Jennifer explained what it was like finding out that Zac, who she hasn't had contact with in years, would be on the show.
"I have watched the show for years. I've always watched every season—Bachelor in Paradise and everything—so I literally was scrolling through my Facebook feed in the middle of the summer when I saw his picture, and I was like ‘Oh, OK!'" she recalled. "It's been a little shocking and a little hard to watch. I won't lie."
Jennifer, who has since remarried and has a newborn baby, explained what it was like tuning in to the reality show given her and one of the final contestant's complicated history.
"He's been on my TV show every week since and Instagram and everything, and here I am 9 months pregnant and quarantined in my house and here's my ex-husband popping up," Jennifer said. "All of our college friends have texted me and were like, 'Is that your Zac? Is that the Zac?' Like, ‘Yep, that's him.'"
"I love Tayshia. I watched her on the other shows too and she seems so sweet," Jennifer said, adding that she has kept in touch with Zac's sister, who pushed him to join the cast.
Still, the mom has some reservations about Zac's true nature, telling the outlet, "Our entire relationship he lied to me about his drug use. I mean, I didn't know. I was very naive."
She shared, "I hope that he is the final one tonight and that they are still together. I wish that for him. I just don't know if he's being completely honest and genuine on TV...But I don't know if that's just because I'm scarred from our past."
As for whether Zac is here for the "right reasons" (aka love instead of fame), his ex is pretty confident it's the former.
"I feel like he would never have done this on his own because he's just not into that kind of stuff," she shared. "He's not looking for followers."
While Zac may not be looking for Instagram clout, he did warm his followers hearts earlier this month when he shared a sweet story to Instagram about a bank teller, Rhonda Jackson, who chose to call his dad, rather than the police, when he tried to cash a fraudulent check. He reunited with Rhonda to thank her for "saving" his life, because after that, he went down the road of recovery.
"She remembered the day vividly and we hugged like we had known each other forever. In a world that is filled seemingly with so much apathy, Rhonda Jackson taught me a valuable life lesson," Zac wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and Rhonda. "Always treat people with love, always believe and always do the right thing. You never know whose life you might be saving. Thank you, Rhonda for saving my life. There are no coincidences."
Jennifer admitted that it was difficult to be with Zac during this tumultuous time in his life, but said it ultimately was for the best.
"He needed to do [get clean] for himself, not for me," Jennifer shared with the outlet. "And I think at that point, if we had stayed together, he would have been doing it for me."
The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.