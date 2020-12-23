Forgot a Gift? These 15 Gift Cards Will Make You Look Like Santa

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you forget someone on your list? Or maybe you ran out of time to get a gift or perhaps your loved one is just picky. Whatever the reason may be, don't panic because gift cards exist. Sometimes gift cards end up being the most useful gift because the recipient can get whatever they want from their favorite retailer whenever they want.
From Sephora and Madewell to Sur La Table and Freshly meal plans, these gifts cards can be sent digitally so your loved one can get them just in time for Santa's big day.
For 15 gift cards that will make anyone happy, scroll below!
Adidas Gift Card
Give the gift of athletic apparel, shoes, accessories and collections like Kanye West's Yeezy and Beyoncé's Ivy Park.
BaubleBar Digital Gift Card
For all the bling lovers in your life, let them pick out a new necklace, bracelet, ring or other fine jewelry piece to add to their collection. BaubleBar also has so many fun collections to shop like the Disney and Gemoji lines.
Alo Yoga Gift Card
For the yogi and fitness buff in your life, Alo Yoga has everything they need from yoga mats and blocks, apparel, beauty and accessories.
Away Travel Gift Crad
We're hopeful we can travel the world with our loved ones in 2021. Away offers some of the most stylish and innovative suitcases and travel accessories so you'll be ready to go when travel restrictions lift.
Freshly Meal Plan
Nothing is better than having someone cook a delicious and healthy meal for you and having it delivered straight to your doorstep. With Freshly, all you have to do is pick the number of meals you want your recipient to get in their gifted box. After they redeem that delivery, they can change the plan or cancel at any time
Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card
Is your recipient picky about their jewelry choices? Or maybe they're already a huge fan of Gorjana and you're not sure what they have in their collection. Whatever the reason may be, you cannot go wrong with giving the gift of beautiful necklaces, earrings, rings and more.
Hunt A Killer Gift Card
Do you know a true-crime or paranormal mystery fan? Each box is an immersive murder mystery game with clues and physical items such as autopsy reports, witness statements, and more so you can catch the killer.
Masterclass Gift Card
Do you know someone who would want to learn from Gordon Ramsey, Annie Leibovitz, James Patterson and more renowned individuals? Gift them a class or Masterclass annual membership so they can explore their passions in the new year.
Madewell Gift Card
Treat your loved ones to a new wardrobe for 2021! Madewell has an incredible selection of apparel, shoes, jewelry and more.
Milk Bar Gift Card
Treat your loved ones to something sweet this season! It's no surprise Milk Bar has a cult-following for their delicious cakes, pies and cookies.
Outdoor Voices Gift Card
For the fitness junkies and people who love to get their sweat on, an Outdoor Voices gift card is the way to go. Choose from comfortable leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, shoes and more.
Sephora Gift Card
For all the beauty lovers in your life! Sephora has an incredible variety of skincare, makeup, fragrance and tools for every beauty need and concern.
shopDisney Gift Card
Calling all Disney fans! Shop your favorite franchise and enjoy a wide selection of kitchenware, apparel, games and toys.
Sur La Table Gift Card
Foodies rejoice! Treat yourself to high-quality kitchenware, appliances, food mixes and outdoor cooking. Perfect for the people on your list who love spending time in the kitchen.
Winc Wine Membership
We all have someone on our list who loves their wine. Whether they fancy merlot, rosé, chardonnay or special blends, Winc has them covered every month.
