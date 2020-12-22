Margot Robbie Teases "Totally Different" Plans for Live-Action Barbie Movie

Watch : Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie

The blond, gorgeous Margot Robbie may be an obvious choice to cast as a live-action version of Barbie, but the Birds of Prey star and Oscar nominee promises her upcoming movie will surprise everyone in the best way.

Multiple stars have been attached to a live-action Barbie adaptation, including Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Margot—who runs the production company LuckyChap Entertainment along with her husband Tom Ackerley and best friend Josey McNamara—revealed how their new Barbie project defies assumptions of the character.

"We like the things that feel a little left of center," the Wolf of Wall Street star told the outlet. "Something like Barbie where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different—the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"