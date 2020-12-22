Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Kaitlynn Carter Says Her New Boyfriend Is the "First Adult I've Ever Dated"

In a new podcast interview, The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter opens up about her new boyfriend who she calls a “dream.”

Kaitlynn Carter is ready for another chance at love.

Back in 2019, The Hills: New Beginnings star faced her fair share of headlines after ending her relationship with Brody Jenner and then quickly moving on with Miley Cyrus. Ever since the pair called it quits in September 2019, fans have been wondering if Kaitlynn has been able to find someone special. As it turns out, she has some news to share. 

While co-hosting the iHeartRadio podcast Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, Kaitlyn revealed to Becca Tilley that she is in fact dating someone new.

"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," she revealed. "A lot of friends will ask me, ‘How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

"I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated," she continued. "He's more mature than me by far. His name is Kris and he's the founder and creative director of a company called Brock Collection. He's a fashion designer and I'd like to say he's the gayest straight man I know. He's so into fashion."

She went on to describe him as a "ranch guy" from Texas who is handy and "a dream."

As for how public Kaitlynn wants to go with the romance, she's a bit unsure. During the podcast, the MTV star recalled another podcast interview where she set strict boundaries.

"I made the mistake of saying when I was on Nick Viall's podcast that I was never going to have a public relationship again and everything was going to be private and I think what I meant by that was just that I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids," she explained. "I don't want to do overly public things."

At the same time, Kaitlynn explained that she would never want to hide anybody. She added, "I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me." 

For now, the model is focused on finishing production on a new season of The Hills that kicked off filming in October and is set to last through February 2021 pending coronavirus restrictions.

"We're having a lot of fun," she teased. "And I feel like we're making a really good show this time around."

