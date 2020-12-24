Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Mary J. Blige Give Taraji P. Henson Her Best Self-Care Tip in This Peace of Mind Sneak Peek

In this exclusive preview of Taraji P. Henson’s latest Peace of Mind episode, the actress sits down with Mary J. Blige to discuss self-care and the importance of mental wellbeing.

By Jonathan Borge Dec 24, 2020 6:00 PMTags
TVReality TVMary J. BligeFacebookTaraji P. HensonCelebrities
Watch: Taraji P. Henson's "Hidden Figures" Interview: E! News Rewind

If you're hooked on all the gossip (and great life advice) shared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, we've got your new favorite show. 

Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson is the host of Facebook Watch's latest show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, in which she sits down with celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Tamar Braxton to talk about mental health in a way that feels relatable and less, well, awkward. In an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday's episode, Taraji meets with Mary J. Blige to unpack the subject.

Off the bat, Taraji asks Mary what she does to stay mentally fit. Taraji says, "What's one new self-love, care thing you will do to your life?" Naturally, Mary answered in a way only she could. "Just continue to stop stinkin' thinkin, like, no more stinkin' thinkin.' Just continue to believe the best of myself—the very best of myself."

photos
Taraji P. Henson's Best Looks

It's a simple piece of advice, but one Taraji believes will help viewers better understand how to cope through difficult times. "I love you so much. I'm proud of you. As you were telling your story you were healing so many people," Taraji tells her. "God chose you for a reason. You know that. You take that very seriously. We pray together."

Mary then says, "I love you too, sis, from the depths of my heart because you don't give nobody nothin.'" With the help of her celebrity guests, Taraji so far has discussed topics like mental breakdowns and the difficulties of having PTSD.

 

Trending Stories

1

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

2

Adrienne Banfield-Norris Addresses "Frustrating" Olivia Jade Interview

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Facebook Watch

Peace of Mind with Taraji airs every Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Survivor Villain Jonny Fairplay and His Mom Arrested For Theft

2

Grace VanderWaal Has an Edgy New Look 4 Years After Winning AGT

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

4

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

5

Bachelorette's Ben Smith Gets Candid About Tayshia's Engagement

Latest News

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Details Her Lockdown "Covid Wedding"

Everything You Need to Know About Bridgerton Before You Watch

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal They Have Coronavirus

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Donate Gifts to Children's Hospital

Why Hugh Grant Once Called Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones a "Stretch"

Exclusive

Watch Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson Talk Self-Care

Wonder Woman Merch for Your Real-Life Superheroes