Watch Mary J. Blige Give Taraji P. Henson Her Best Self-Care Tip in This Peace of Mind Sneak Peek

If you're hooked on all the gossip (and great life advice) shared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, we've got your new favorite show.
Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson is the host of Facebook Watch's latest show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, in which she sits down with celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Tamar Braxton to talk about mental health in a way that feels relatable and less, well, awkward. In an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday's episode, Taraji meets with Mary J. Blige to unpack the subject.
Off the bat, Taraji asks Mary what she does to stay mentally fit. Taraji says, "What's one new self-love, care thing you will do to your life?" Naturally, Mary answered in a way only she could. "Just continue to stop stinkin' thinkin, like, no more stinkin' thinkin.' Just continue to believe the best of myself—the very best of myself."
It's a simple piece of advice, but one Taraji believes will help viewers better understand how to cope through difficult times. "I love you so much. I'm proud of you. As you were telling your story you were healing so many people," Taraji tells her. "God chose you for a reason. You know that. You take that very seriously. We pray together."
Mary then says, "I love you too, sis, from the depths of my heart because you don't give nobody nothin.'" With the help of her celebrity guests, Taraji so far has discussed topics like mental breakdowns and the difficulties of having PTSD.
Peace of Mind with Taraji airs every Monday and Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.