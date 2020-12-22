Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Teresa Giudice Makes Her New Romance With Luis Ruelas Instagram Official

Teresa Giudice has taken the next step in her new romance with Luis Ruelas. Keep scrolling for their sweet Instagram debut on the reality star's page.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 22, 2020 6:28 PMTags
CouplesTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

For Teresa Giudice, not everything about 2020 was bad. 

A year after splitting from longtime husband Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has moved on with a new man. In November, the TV personality teased fans about her boyfriend, who E! News later learned is Luis "Louie" Ruelas, a businessman, fellow New Jerseyan and father of two. 

While Giudice has kept her words about him to a minimum, she recently took a new step in their romance—by going Instagram official. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the mom of four posted a photo of herself with Ruelas on her page for the first time. Judging by her ultra sweet caption, it sounds like this pair is going strong. 

As she wrote, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

Earlier in December, the two were snapped by paparazzi while out for a date night in New York City. They were not shy about PDA either as they were photographed embracing in a kiss and holding hands while they walked together. The couple even sported matching face masks. 

photos
Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Reulas' Steamy Romance

While appearing virtually on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Nov. 22, Teresa gave the host a brief update on her blossoming relationship

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3
Exclusive

How Dalton Gomez Helped to Create Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring

"It's fairly new," she told Andy Cohen, "so I'm taking things slow and we'll see where it goes from there."

In the meantime, she has the support of famous friends and castmates. As Dina Manzo commented on her new Instagram post, "So so Happy for you."

Co-star Jennifer Aydin echoed, "So happy for you." Margaret Josephs added, "You deserve all the happiness and love." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3
Exclusive

How Dalton Gomez Helped to Create Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring

4

Heather Morris Apologizes For "Insensitive" Mark Salling Comments

5

Why Brendan Morais Decided to End His Romance With Tayshia Adams

Latest News

Exclusive

How Dalton Gomez Helped to Create Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Dyson, Nordstrom & More

Why Brendan Morais Decided to End His Romance With Tayshia Adams

Teresa Giudice Makes New Romance With Luis Ruelas Instagram Official

Kristin Cavallari’s Latest Selfie Gets Some Love From Jeff Dye

Exclusive

Surprising Secrets About Tayshia's Style on The Bachelorette

Exclusive

Amber Portwood Teases Big Move in Shocking Teen Mom OG Trailer