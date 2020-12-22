Today Is the Perfect Date To Reveal 25 Secrets About Miss Congeniality

It's somehow been 20 years since Sandra Bullock swapped her FBI badge and holster for a sash and tiara in Miss Congeniality.

Hitting theaters for the first time in December 2000, the action-comedy starred Sandra as FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart alongside instantly iconic characters played by Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, William Shatner, Ernie Hudson and Candice Bergen. And today, to celebrate two decades of pageantry and crowns, the film's, Donald Petrie, is sharing exclusive secrets with E! News about the cult-classic movie.

"It's very hard to believe it's 20 years," Donald admitted with a laugh. But as he points out, the timing might actually be sort of perfect. "2020's been such a crappy year for everybody, this is the kind of movie you need!"

During his in-depth chat with E! News, the director—who also counts Mystic Pizza, Grumpy Old Men and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days among his credits—revealed why he thinks Sandra might still be mad at him, which Crash actor almost landed the male lead and which Gilmore Girls standout ended up on the cutting-room floor. Plus, did you know a Real Housewives star makes a tiny, early-career appearance?