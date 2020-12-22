Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Being "So High" From the Dentist She Forgot an Entire Night

After a trip to the dentist, Kelly Clarkson attended a band rehearsal and went on a shopping spree that she still can't remember. Scroll on for the story!

Kelly Clarkson still can't remember what happened in the hours after receiving some dental work.

In a just-released clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner swapped stories with celeb guest Kaley Cuoco about nights they can't recall. While The Flight Attendant star's story involved sake and a horse show, Kelly noted that her experience did not include alcohol.

"I was at CVS filling some prescription because I'd had dental work done the day before," the American Idol alum explained. "And I look in my bag and I have all these jewelry boxes and I'm like, 'What the hell?' Like I have literally five to six big boxes of jewelry in my bag. And I'm like, 'Did I like rob someone's house?'"

After making the jewelry discovery, Clarkson called her assistant, who informed her they had gone shopping together after the singer's rehearsal with her band. On top of that, the duo also went to dinner together after shopping.

photos
Inside Kelly Clarkson's $10 Million Mansion

As Clarkson told Cuoco, "I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don't remember."

The 38-year-old's band later informed her that she was at the rehearsal, sitting in a chair with sunglasses on, when she said into the microphone, "That ain't my song."

Clarkson also noted that the rehearsal took place during her Meaning of Life album era, which means it likely occurred around 2017.

After recalling the experience, noting that she also visited a friend's house that day, Clarkson declared to Cuoco, "I was so high from the dentist."

She then asked, "What did the dentist give me?" To which Cuoco hilariously replied, "Wow! And where can we get it?"

Watch the video above to see Clarkson tell her dentist story and find out what happened when Cuoco had a bit too much sake! Plus, check out more of Clarkson's most candid moments below!

Chris Haston/NBC
Clap Back

One afternoon, Valerie Bertinelli responded to a social media troll who thought she looked "chubby." Clarkson saw the interaction and couldn't help but stand up for her famous friend and all those who have been criticized for their weight

"True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores," the performer tweeted. "Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid."

Chris Haston/NBC
Perfect Birthday Bash

When it was time to celebrate turning 38 in April 2020, Clarkson had a totally relatable wish

"I literally looked at my husband, ‘cause it was a rough week of work and non-stop everything, and I said, ‘I don't want to cook one damn meal. I don't want to clean one article of clothing. I don't want to do anything,'" she recalled to Seth Meyers. "I possibly—if my children were to come in and hug me, that's fine and then they leave."

She added while laughing, "So, on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is funny since we're all in isolation. But I am not in isolation. I'm constantly surrounded by people. So, I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat stuff that probably I gained 10 pounds on and I watched, you know, whatever I was watching—I don't even remember."

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Super Mama

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been easy for any mom including Clarkson.

"Honestly, I have been on an emotional roller coaster," she shared with Glamour U.K. in June 2020. "This has been really hard as a working parent, because I'm still doing all the same jobs. It's been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody's learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Let's Get It On...

In December 2019, Clarkson was asked in a Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube video what is the last thing she does before she goes to sleep. She replied, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

YouTube
A Little Sex Talk

Clarkson isn't afraid to talk about the birds and the bees. During a 2016 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said her marriage to Blackstock isn't a "relationship where we have to schedule sex."

"We put each other first," she added. "I call it the oxygen-mask mentality—take care of yourself first!"

She also opened up about the subject on The View.

"We're going to be bad parents if we're not sexually pleased and we're not, like, having a good life," she explained. "That's going to bleed into other things, and you've got to have a great life," she said on the show. "I'm sorry—I've painted an image. You're welcome….People don't realize, like, sex is a very key part of a relationship. I mean, I have friends—I don't need another friend." 

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversal
Breastfeeding Woes

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2019, Clarkson and guest Kate Upton discussed breastfeeding.

"Pumping is the worst!" Clarkson said.

"The worst!" Upton said.

"It's so painful," Clarkson said. "I don't care what anyone says."

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
A Little Day Drinking

During a 2018 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Clarkson and Meyers did a little day drinking. The two took shots, made each other drinks and, naturally, did some singing—making for one hilarious afternoon.

Instagram
A Pepper for a Good Cause

In February 2018, Clarkson participated in the ALS Pepper Challenge. However, the habanero proved to be a little too spicy for the artist.

"My tongue is on fire!" she said, later shedding a few tears.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A True Fangirl

The 2018 Golden Globes was a memorable night for Clarkson, partly because she got to meet Meryl Streep.

"Oh my God! Can I meet you?" Clarkson said after spotting the Oscar winner on the red carpet. "Can I meet you? I'm such a fan! I've loved everyone. I've just adored you since I was like 8."

Of course, the actress said hello to Clarkson and tenderly stroked her cheek.

YouTube
A Raw Performance

In 2016, Clarkson returned to American Idol to sing "Piece by Piece." The singer was overcome with emotion during the raw performance and led several of the judges to tear up, as well. 

"Sorry! Super pregnant and hormonal," she told the crowd, who gave the artist a standing ovation.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
An Unforgettable Meeting

During a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, the "Beautiful Disaster" artist recalled her first meeting with Barack Obama—and how she totally botched his name. The incident took place before Obama's presidency, back when he was still a senator. Clarkson had been invited to speak in front of the senate and introduce Obama, who had recently won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category for Dreams From My Father.

"I get up there and, like, complete panic sets in because I cannot remember what that fake Grammy is called. I cannot remember, like, what the book is...and I cannot remember his name, but I am pretty sure it rhymes with Osama," she told the Late Night host.

Still, it looks like Obama wasn't too upset over Clarkson's faux pas. He even had her perform at his 2012 presidential inauguration (as shown in the photo).

YouTube
A Romantic Date

During a 2017 episode of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden surprised the "Stronger" star by bringing her hubby Brandon Blackstock along for an impromptu date. Between the champagne toasts and romantic music, the two couldn't stop laughing.

"I feel like we're making a porn," he said.

20th Century Fox
A Brutally Honest Review

Not everyone was a fan of From Justin to Kelly—including Clarkson.

"It wasn't something I ever wanted to do," she told Radio.com in 2015. "It's like something in your life that you had to literally do—like, contractually, I had to do it or, I mean, I would be sued, like, which is what I was told. So, you know, I just went along with it, and I did the best that I could make of it. I think I'm such a fan of true artists, like true actors in that sense, that it's almost offensive for people to just hop into a movie and think they can be an actor."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
An Emotional First Grammys Win

Just four years later, Clarkson won her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone." The young star was overcome with emotion upon accepting the award. "Oh God! Yeah, I'm terrible at speaking when I cry. So, sorry!" she said. "Thank you so much. Ah!" Clarkson also took home the trophy in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for Breakaway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
A Moment Like This

After the singer was crowned the first winner of American Idol back in 2002, she gave a tearful and emotional performance of her single "A Moment Like This."

