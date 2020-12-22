Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Share "Mixed Emotions" After Selling Their Home Amid Divorce

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are taking a moment to say their goodbyes to their marital home.

The two alums of The Bachelorette announced on social media on Monday, Dec. 21 that they have closed the sale on the Pinecrest, Fla. house they once shared. The pair, who moved into the pad in the Miami suburbs in 2016 after having previously lived together in New York and New Jersey, revealed on Oct. 14 that they had decided to end their marriage of eight years.

"Sold the house today," J.P. wrote on his Instagram Story on Dec. 21. "Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps...finding a new place. #Turnthepage."

For her part, Ashley had discussed the major development earlier in the day, just before the sale had closed. Toward the top of the post on her Story, she wrote, "Happiness," followed by "Wishing this all for you today."