Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spotted House-Hunting as She Calls Out "Judgmental People"

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were recently photographed looking at real estate together, and she later took to social media to criticize her haters.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have taken a step that typically signifies a major move forward in a relationship. 

The couple was spotted checking out several homes together in the Los Angeles area last week. In photos published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 21, Amelia is wearing a Chanel sweater and jeans, while Scott can be seen in a puffy vest and sweatshirt with jeans. 

"Scott is a real estate connoisseur," a source tells E! News. "His agent, Tomer Fridman, was showing him multiple properties."

The release of the photos comes shortly after Amelia took to social media over the weekend to call out her haters

"ppl r extra weird and judgemental [sic] these days," the 19-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 19. "people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Things have been heating up for Amelia and the 37-year-old reality star, who have recently been spending time together at Scott's home, in addition to enjoying beach trips to Montecito, Calif.

 

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

A source told E! News earlier this month that Scott is able to compartmentalize his romance with Amelia from his life as a father to 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign, his three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious," the insider shared. 

The source added, "He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all, and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

