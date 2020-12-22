Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Spotted House-Hunting as She Calls Out "Judgmental People"

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Claps Back at Haters Over Scott Disick Romance

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have taken a step that typically signifies a major move forward in a relationship.

The couple was spotted checking out several homes together in the Los Angeles area last week. In photos published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 21, Amelia is wearing a Chanel sweater and jeans, while Scott can be seen in a puffy vest and sweatshirt with jeans.

"Scott is a real estate connoisseur," a source tells E! News. "His agent, Tomer Fridman, was showing him multiple properties."

The release of the photos comes shortly after Amelia took to social media over the weekend to call out her haters.

"ppl r extra weird and judgemental [sic] these days," the 19-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 19. "people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Things have been heating up for Amelia and the 37-year-old reality star, who have recently been spending time together at Scott's home, in addition to enjoying beach trips to Montecito, Calif.