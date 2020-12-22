The Bachelorette Sort of Reveals Tayshia's Top 2 As One Guy Quits

If you thought a whole season of The Bachelorette shot in a resort would result in some pretty luxurious fantasy suites, surprise—it's a camper!
Only one fantasy suite was in a camper, and it was a nice camper we'd totally pay to stay in on Airbnb, but still...it was a camper.
Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette involved that time-honored tradition of sending the lead and their suitors into bedrooms and turning the cameras off while leaving the microphones on so we can hear the kissing sounds. The next morning, they each had to head back to the room where the other two guys were hanging out and try to be be coy about the night they just spent with their collective girlfriend. It's really weird when you think too hard about it, but this is what we come here for.
Another thing we come here for is drama, and at first, we really thought this episode wouldn't have any. We were wrong about that too.
Tayshia spent most of the episode going on two very regular, normal dates. She and Ivan had to sit in a tub of ice and kiss for as long as possible and then they spent the night in a trailer. Then, she and Zac painted all over each other's mostly unclothed bodies and made out before spending the night in a regular room and dancing together on the bed in the morning.
It was all fine and good, but then it was Brendan's turn. Instead of having them take their clothes off and kiss, Tayshia took Brendan to meet Neil Lane to learn about engagement rings. You know, like for marriage.
It was awkward, and then things only got more awkward when Brendan and Tayshia sat down under a waterfall of fairy lights for dinner. He explained that he wasn't as ready for this as he thought he was after his divorce, and he didn't want Tayshia to end up with a man who wasn't "whole."
Tayshia admitted in a confessional that it was Brendan she had been planning to end up with so this really threw her for a loop. Then the loop continued!
After a brief talk with Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia was surprised to find Ben at her door. She was dressed up and had wine in her hand when she opened the door so she didn't seem that surprised, but she certainly seemed confused and upset when he sat there and told her he's in love with her and couldn't leave the way he did the other night.
Does he get to stay or does he have to go? We gotta wait to find out!
It feels sort of weird to be heading into a Bachelorette finale with no real idea of who Tayshia might choose. She ended up with a group of really great guys and she could be making a great choice with either Zac or Ivan or even Ben, if Ben's not too little too late. We sure will miss Brendan and his turtlenecks, though.
The Bachelorette season 16 ends Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.