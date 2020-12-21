Rachel Zoe Says She's "Scarred For Life" After Her Son Is Hospitalized for Ski Accident

Rachel Zoe is feeling extra grateful this holiday season after 9-year-old son Skyler was hospitalized following a 40-foot fall from a ski lift.

On Monday, Dec. 21, the fashion designer discussed the harrowing moment on Instagram, writing that she felt compelled to share her family's experience to remind people "how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute." Rachel shared a photo Skyler in an emergency room bed, promising to disclose the details when she felt "more ready." At the time, the reality TV personality said she was left "shattered and numb" by the events of the weekend.

However, the mom returned to Instagram just hours later, writing that she has "never felt more love" from her followers than today. "Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way," Rachel wrote. "Many of you are asking what happened and in short without too much detail that I will share when ready here it is.."