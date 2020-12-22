Watch Buddy Valastro Return Home to His Family After "Nightmare" Bowling Accident

Watch : Exclusive: See Buddy Valastro 12 Hours After Hand Accident

Buddy Valastro will do whatever it takes to bake again.

Close to three months after the Cake Boss star suffered an accident resulting in multiple surgeries on his hand, fans are getting a closer look into his journey to healing.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, TLC will air a two-hour special titled Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery. And in an exclusive sneak peek obtained by E! News, viewers quickly learn just how fast the entire family mobilized to support the world famous baker.

In the clip, Buddy arrived back home nearly 12 hours after surgery where extended family was hoping for any and all updates. After Lisa Valastro described the rod that went through her husband's hand, she couldn't help but realize how much Buddy's life had changed in a matter of minutes.

"Is this a dream?" she asked. "It's a nightmare. Never mind a dream." As for Buddy, he appeared noticeably weak as he expressed his disappointment over the accident. "I'm so so mad at myself," he recalled. "My hand is everything to me."