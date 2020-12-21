Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Struggles With Addiction

SNL host John Mulaney is reportedly seeking help and has checked into rehab. The comedian has previously opened up about his past struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction.

John Mulaney is seeking help. 

The 38-year-old comedian has checked into rehab, Page Six and People have reported. E! News has reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment. 

The star, who hosted Saturday Night Live a second time this year in late October, has previously opened up about his struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In a 2019 interview with EsquireMulaney recalled his drinking as a 13-year-old. "I drank for attention," he told the magazine. "I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

As for drugs, "I never liked smoking pot," he said. "Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?

However, in 2005 at 23 years old, he gave up alcohol and cocaine after a bender that spurred him to make the life-changing decision to stop. According to the magazine, Mulaney didn't enter a recovery program, but had been sober since. 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Mouth actor had begun working as a staff writer on friend Seth Meyers' show, Late Night With Seth Meyers

"I like having a boss. I like having assignments to do. When I'm in charge of something…not so much the best thing," he explained to Jimmy Kimmel during a Dec. 2 interview. "I wanted to have a boss and I wanted to have structure because my psychiatrist, who knows me well—he said to me, 'Without external structure, I don't have any confidence in you thriving.'"

