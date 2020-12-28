Reality TV Couple Check In: Who's Still Together and Who Split in 2020

Watch : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

Love was on the air in 2020.

The year kicked off with Peter Weber's rocky journey to find the one on The Bachelor, along with Netflix's addictive reality TV experiment Love Is Blind, which set out to find if two people could fall in love without ever seeing each other. Then there was Too Hot to Handle, where hot singles were tasked with NOT hooking up. Soon enough, Love Island returned for its second season on CBS and most recently, 12 Dates of Christmas staged a real-life rom-com for three suitors hoping to find someone to bring home for the holidays.

Sure, with the power of production it's easy to find love in front of the cameras, but what happens when the couples head back to their real lives/attempt to start their careers as social media influencers?

While some pairs have stood the test of time, other romances quickly fizzled once they went from "reality" to, well, reality.