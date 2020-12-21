Mary J. Blige's Holiday Gift Guide Is A Family Affair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What's the 411 on Mary J. Blige's holiday gift picks, you ask?
As one would expect, the nine-time Grammy winner's holiday gift guide is luxurious and full of love! From stunning diamond bracelets to coffee table books and delicious wine, the music icon has the perfect gifts for your family and friends.
For the jewelry lover or special someone in your life, the "My Life" artist suggests jewelry from Tiffany & Co.. Her favorite? "It would be the Tiffany Victoria® diamond necklace, because it's a beautiful clean and classy piece of jewelry," the singer told E!.
And if you're wondering how to emulate Mary J. Blige's incredible sense of style this season, she has an answer.
"My number one jewelry tip for the holidays is stack your arm with bracelets and put on one nice, clean necklace."
Aside from all the glitz and glamour, we can all relate to the "Real Love" singer's favorite part of the season.
"My favorite thing about the holidays is spending time with my family. Because I am always working throughout the year, it feels good to just be home with my family."
To check out Mary J. Blige's fabulous gift guide, scroll below!
T1 Wide Diamond Hinged Bangle
"I love the clean design of this bracelet, and I love to stack them."
Sun Goddess by Mary J. Blige Sauvignon Blanc
"This wine is near and dear to me. It has a clean, crisp taste."
TAA Lifestyle Hand Poured Custom Candle
"These are my absolute favorite candles, with notes of rose and black currant berries, they smell up a room without even lighting them."
Details: City Streets Are The Real Runways by Robert Ector
"This coffee table book by one of my favorite photographers brings the runways of Paris, Milan, and NYC into your home!"
My Life Hoodie + Special Edition 3LP
"Such a great classic bundle that includes music and fashion… 2 of my favorite things!"
Green Tea Citrus Cleanser
"Mamie is the skin whisperer. I swear by her products for clean, clear and soft skin"
Tiffany & Co. Diamond Point Champagne Flutes
"These glasses are like art. They look great on any table, particularly filled with Sun Goddess wine."
