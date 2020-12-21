Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Watch Orlando Bloom Crash Katy Perry's Instagram Live With a Delicious Snack

Orlando Bloom handed his fiancée Katy Perry avocado toast to snack on during her Instagram Live with music video co-star Zooey Deschanel.

Get yourself a man who knows the importance of a balanced breakfast—like Katy Perry's future husband Orlando Bloom.

On Dec. 21, Katy took to Instagram Live in order to promote her latest music video for "Not the End of the World," a single off her new album Smile, which she dropped in August just two days after giving birth to her daughter Daisy.

The singer was joined by Zooey Deschanel, Katy's notorious celebrity doppelganger—who starred in the video as a cute way to give the new mom a break from her busy schedule—and Bob Ross, the head of the David Lynch Foundation, who spoke about transcendental meditation and mental health. 

While Zooey—who Katy admitted she used to tell people she was in order to get into clubs when she first moved to Los Angeles—and Bob had many interesting things to say, it was Orlando who stole the show. He brought the "Teenage Dream" singer avocado toast while she was chatting about the practical benefits of practicing meditation with Bob. 

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

"Thank you honey," Katy said to Orlando, who also waved hello to Bob and informed him that he and Katy had already done their meditation today. "I love you."

Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock

The Pirates of the Caribbean star may have brought his lady a healthy breakfast, but the two first met fighting over fast food

"We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes," Katy told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. "He stole one off of my table. He took it, and I was like, 'Wait! Who—oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it!"

 

 

The stolen burger provided an opening for Katy to talk to Orlando after the show.

"I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'" she continued. "He's like, 'I like you.'"

Katy and Orlando's epic love story is truly for foodies everywhere. 

