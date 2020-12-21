Watch Orlando Bloom Crash Katy Perry's Instagram Live With a Delicious Snack

Watch : Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Get yourself a man who knows the importance of a balanced breakfast—like Katy Perry's future husband Orlando Bloom.

On Dec. 21, Katy took to Instagram Live in order to promote her latest music video for "Not the End of the World," a single off her new album Smile, which she dropped in August just two days after giving birth to her daughter Daisy.

The singer was joined by Zooey Deschanel, Katy's notorious celebrity doppelganger—who starred in the video as a cute way to give the new mom a break from her busy schedule—and Bob Ross, the head of the David Lynch Foundation, who spoke about transcendental meditation and mental health.

While Zooey—who Katy admitted she used to tell people she was in order to get into clubs when she first moved to Los Angeles—and Bob had many interesting things to say, it was Orlando who stole the show. He brought the "Teenage Dream" singer avocado toast while she was chatting about the practical benefits of practicing meditation with Bob.